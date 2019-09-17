Now, Google Home can make mobile calls for you

California [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Google Home is getting smarter as the company is adding the ability for the digital speakers to make calls.

As Engadget reports, Google Home allows users to place calls using built-in VoIP functionality. Now, the function is available through Australian mobile provider Telstra, which also becomes the company to offer voice-activated calling via a mobile carrier.

Users will be able to link up to six mobile numbers to their Google Home and sync contacts for seamless calling using the speaker. (ANI)

