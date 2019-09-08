Representative image
Representative image

Now you can defrost surfaces in seconds!

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:57 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): A new study has found a way to remove ice from surfaces using an extremely energy-efficient method.
A group of researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Kyushu University developed the way by using less than 1 per cent of the energy and less than 0.01 per cent of the time needed for traditional defrosting methods.
The group described the method in the journal Applied Physics Letters from AIP Publishing.
Instead of conventional defrosting, which melts all the ice or frost from the top layer down, the researchers established a technique that melts the ice where the surface and the ice meet, so the ice can simply slide off.
"The work was motivated by the large energy efficiency losses of building energy systems and refrigeration systems due to the need to do intermittent defrosting. The systems must be shut down, the working fluid is heated up, then it needs to be cooled down again," said author Nenad Miljkovic, at UIUC.
"This eats up a lot of energy when you think of the yearly operational costs of running intermittent defrosting cycles," added Miljkovic.
According to the authors, the biggest source of inefficiency in conventional systems is that much of the energy used for de-icing goes into heating other components of the system rather than directly heating the frost or ice. This increases energy consumption and system downtime.
Instead, the researchers proposed delivering a pulse of very high current where the ice and the surface meet to create a layer of water. To ensure the pulse reaches the intended space rather than melting the exposed ice, the researchers apply a thin coating of indium tin oxide (ITO) -- a conductive film often used for defrosting -- to the surface of the material. Then, they leave the rest to gravity.
To test this, the scientists defrosted a small glass surface cooled to minus 15.1 degrees Celsius -- about as cold as the warmest parts of Antarctica -- and to minus 71 degrees Celsius -- colder than the coldest parts of Antarctica.
These temperatures were chosen to model heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration applications and aerospace applications, respectively. In all tests, the ice was removed with a pulse lasting less than one second.
In a real 3D system, gravity would be assisted by airflow.
"At scale, it all depends on the geometry. However, the efficiency of this approach should definitely still be much better than conventional approaches."
The group hasn't studied more complicated surfaces like airplanes yet, but they think it's an obvious future step," Miljkovic said.
"They are a natural extension as they travel fast, so the shear forces on the ice are large, meaning only a very thin layer at the interface needs to be melted in order to remove the ice," Miljkovic asserted. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:41 IST

Old theories of 19th century scientist aid new light wave discovery

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): With the help of pioneering work of a 19th-century scientist, researchers have now discovered an unknown type of light wave.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:14 IST

AI to help identify chimpanzee faces in the wild

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): New AI software will now help wildlife conservationists to recognise individual faces of chimpanzees further helping them by saving time and resources, claim researchers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:53 IST

Streaming services bringing revenue to the music industry

California [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): The music industry is earning a lot more than usual, thanks to the new-age streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:52 IST

CDC warns against e-cigarettes use as mysterious lung disease spreads

California [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is warning people against the use of e-cigarette products after serious lung illnesses were found associated with vaping products.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:21 IST

New bug leaves android smartphones vulnerable to SMS phishing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Android smartphones from leading manufacturers have a security flaw that leaves them vulnerable to advanced SMS phishing attacks, Check Point Research has revealed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:19 IST

Apple iPhone 11 launch to be broadcast live on YouTube

California [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Apple fans will be able to watch the unveiling of the awaited iPhone 11 lineup on YouTube this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:09 IST

Apple Music on web goes live in beta

California [USA], September 6 (ANI): You can finally listen to Apple Music on the web, in any browser of your choice, instead of relying on the dedicated app.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:07 IST

Amazon tests 'New' badge to help shoppers discover latest products

California [USA], September 6 (ANI): Amazon is reportedly testing a new feature aimed at helping shoppers discover newly released products.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:06 IST

Huawei FreeBuds 3 are Apple AirPods competitor with noise cancellation

Berlin [Germany], September 6 (ANI): At the IFA 2019, Huawei introduced its answer to the Apple AirPods with the FreeBuds 3, touted as the world's first noise-cancelling headphones with an open-fit design.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:52 IST

Qualcomm to bring 5G to budget smartphones next year

Berlin [Germany], September 6 (ANI): At the ongoing IFA 2019, Qualcomm announced that it will bring 5G connectivity to chipsets for mid-range and budget smartphones.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:50 IST

OnePlus TV remote revealed ahead of official launch

Shenzhen [China], September 6 (ANI): OnePlus is nearing the launch of its own smart TV but ahead of the official release, the company is ensuring it divulges details one by one. The latest teaser is the TV's remote control.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:38 IST

Nintendo teases new circular Switch controller

Kyoto [Japan], Sept 6 (ANI): Nintendo has posted a video on its official YouTube channel, teasing a new Switch controller.

Read More
iocl