Nubia unveils Red Magic Gaming Monitor, Keyboard, and Mouse

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): In addition to the newly announced Nubia Red Magic 7S and 7S Pro, the company has released a line of PC peripherals as well as a colourful gaming display with high-tech capabilities.

According to GSM Arena, the Nubia Red Magic Gaming Monitor includes built-in mmWave wireless projection for lossless 4K projection without wires and low latency. This is a 27-inch 160Hz miniLED screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and 178-degree viewing angles.

The monitor is TUV Rheinland reduced blue light certified and supports HDR video with a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. It also has automated ambient adjustment, ultra-high frequency PWM dimming, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. There will be three types available: 4K with wireless projection, 4K, and 2K.



The Red Magic Keyboard is a full-sized mechanical keyboard with an LED display at the top. TTC worked with the brand to equip speed silver switches with faster reaction times and more precise gameplay input.

The Red Magic Mouse is a 2.4GHz wireless mouse with a 3395 sensor and a GM8.0 micro switch, capable of 26000 DPI. It also includes Bluetooth compatibility and three connection options. There are two models available: Silver Wing Edition and Red Magic Edition, as reported by GSM Arena.

The Red Magic accessories from Nubia will be available in China in September, but pricing and availability have yet to be announced. (ANI)

