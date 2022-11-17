Nvidia to collaborate with Microsoft for 'massive' AI supercomputer

Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): A "multi-year collaboration" between Nvidia and Microsoft is underway to create "one of the most powerful AI supercomputers in the world," which will be able to manage the enormous processing workloads required to train and scale AI.

According to The Verge, as part of the partnership, Nvidia will make use of Microsoft's scalable virtual machine instances to accelerate the development of generative AI models like DALL-E.

The AI supercomputer will make use of thousands of Nvidia's powerful H100 and A100 data centre GPUs as well as its Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking architecture, which is based on Microsoft's Azure cloud infrastructure.



As per Nvidia, the combination of Microsoft's Azure cloud platform and Nvidia's GPUs, networking, and full AI suite will allow more enterprises to train, deploy, and scale AI -- including large, state-of-the-art models, reported The Verge.

Both companies will also collaboratively develop DeepSpeed, Microsoft's deep learning optimization software.

In a statement, Nvidia said the supercomputer could be used to "research and further accelerate advances in generative AI," a relatively new class of large language models like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion that use self-learning algorithms to create a diverse range of content, such as text, code, digital images, video, and audio.

As per The Verge, these AI models have seen rapid growth in recent years which has significantly raised the demand for powerful computing infrastructure capable of scaling alongside their development. (ANI)

