Nvidia to 'unlaunch' 2GB RTX 4080 GPU following naming backlash

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): American technology company Nvidia has paused the launch of its upcoming 12GB variant of the RTX 4080 graphics card following backlash due to the GPU's name.

According to The Verge, Nvidia has admitted to messing up with the naming of the graphic card after originally unveiling it last month alongside a much more powerful 16GB model.

"The RTX 4080 12GB is a fantastic graphics card, but it's not named right... Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing," said the company in a blog post.



While Nvidia has halted the launch of the 12GB RTX 4080 model, it will still go ahead and launch the 16GB version on November 16.

Criticism had been building over Nvidia's decision to label the 12GB model as an RTX 4080, particularly when the 16GB model was so different from it in terms of specifications.

The RTX 4080 12GB was supposed to start at USD 899 and include 7,680 CUDA Cores, a 2.31GHz base clock that boosts up to 2.61GHz, 639 Tensor-TFLOPs, 92 RT-TFLOPs, and 40 Shader-TFLOPs, reported The Verge.

Meanwhile, the 16GB RTX 4080 is much more powerful, with 9,728 CUDA Cores, a base clock of 2.21GHz that boosts up to 2.51GHz, 780 Tensor-TFLOPs, 113 RT-TFLOPs, and 49 Shader-TFLOPs of power.

As per The Verge, the RTX 4080 16GB model will debut next month, priced from USD 1,199, and Nvidia has not revealed when it will relaunch the 12GB RTX 4080 under a different name. (ANI)

