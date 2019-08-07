Representative image
Octopus-inspired wearable sensor discovered

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:20 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Researchers developed an additional feature in wearable electronics that are an emerging trend in health sensor technology for their ability to monitor a variety of human activities, from heart rate to step count.
According to the study published in the journal 'ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces,' finding the best way to stick the wearable electronic device to the body has been a challenge. Therefore, the team of researchers developed a graphene-based adhesive biosensor inspired by octopus "suckers."
For a wearable sensor to be truly effective, it must be flexible and adhere fully to both wet and dry skin but still remain comfortable for the user. Thus, the choice of substrate, the material that the sensing compounds rest upon, is crucial.
Woven yarn is a popular substrate, but it sometimes doesn't fully contact the skin, especially if that skin is hairy. Typical yarns and threads are also vulnerable to wet environments. Adhesives can lose their grip underwater, and in dry environments, they can be so sticky that they can be painful when peeled off.
To overcome these challenges, Changhyun Pang, Changsoon Choi and colleagues worked to develop a low-cost, graphene-based sensor with a yarn-like substrate that uses octopus-like suckers to adhere to the skin.
The researchers coated an elastic polyurethane and polyester fabric with graphene oxide and soaked in L-ascorbic acid to aid in conductivity while still retaining its strength and stretch.
From there, they added a coating of a graphene and poly (dimethylsiloxane) (PDMS) film to form a conductive path from the fabric to the skin. Finally, they etched tiny, octopus-like patterns on the film.
The sensor could detect a wide range of pressures and motions in both wet and dry environments. The device also could monitor an array of human activities, including electrocardiogram signals, pulse and speech patterns, demonstrating its potential use in medical applications, the researchers said. (ANI)

