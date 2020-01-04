Once 'immoral', sex toys to get trial at CES 2020

Las Vegas [USA], Jan 4 (ANI): The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) which hosts the Consumer Electronics Show has decided to give sex toys a chance at the annual tech event.

Last year, a robotic vibrator called the Ose was initially awarded an innovation prize but disqualified from the CES for being an 'immoral' and 'obscene' product, Wired notes.

The CTA later made some policy changes to allow a trial run for sex toys at the CES 2020. This means not just Ose, but more sex toys and sexual health companies will be exhibiting.

However, the criteria for qualification is that the products must be innovative and include new or emerging tech. Does it mean we get to witness vibrators with built-in AI or voice assistant? "Alexa, turn me on." (ANI)

