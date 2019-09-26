Representative image
Representative image

OnePlus TV with QLED 4K display launches in India

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): On the sidelines of the OnePlus 7T launch, OnePlus also introduced its OnePlus TV at an event today in India.
The OnePlus TV features a 55-inch QLED 4K display, sleek design and Dolby ATMOS speakers. It comes with a voice-enabled remote that supports Google Assistant, the company announced during the event.
OnePlus TV will be available in two models: Q1 priced at Rs 69,900 and Q1 Pro at 99,900 on Amazon India starting September 28. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:02 IST

OnePlus 7T launches in India at Rs 37,999

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): OnePlus has officially announced its OnePlus 7T at an event today in India. OnePlus 7T is touted to be the world's first smartphone to run Google's latest Android 10 out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS layered atop.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:56 IST

Alibaba releases its own AI chip to boost cloud computing

Hangzhou [China], Sept 26 (ANI): The AI race is gaining momentum and the latest to join the chip business is Alibaba which has unveiled its own AI chip called the Hanguang 80.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:55 IST

Amazon introduces three new Echo devices in India

California [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Amazon continues to expand its Echo lineup with three new devices in India, including the new Echo, Echo Dot with clock, and Echo Studio.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:53 IST

Apple will warn if you get iPhone 11 fixed with non genuine parts

California [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Apple encourages users to opt for product repairs only from an authorised centre. Now, the guidelines particularly apply to the new iPhone 11 lineup for display repairs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:52 IST

Elon Musk warns against AI manipulating social media

California [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): In his latest take on artificial intelligence, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the technology may soon manipulate social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:50 IST

Microsoft adds Google Assistant support to Xbox One

Washington [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): You can now use Google Assistant with Microsoft's Xbox gaming console, the company has announced.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:34 IST

Google updates Hangouts Chat for improvised user experience

California [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Google has updated its Hangouts Chat app for improved user experience on Android and iOS devices.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:31 IST

Google Chrome release is preventing Macs from rebooting

California [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Google Chrome is preventing Apple Mac devices from rebooting properly, and the search giant has acknowledged that a recent release is to be blamed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST

McDonald's is hiring employees using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Illinois [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): The newest application of voice technology is at fast-food giant McDonald's which is using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to find new employees.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Mario Kart Tour goes live on iOS, Android

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], Sept 25 (ANI): As promised, Nintendo has officially released its Mario Kart Tour for iOS and Android today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Apple Music now works with Google Chromecast

California [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Apple Music has finally added support for Android devices via Chromecast.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Microsoft makes ElectionGuard available for everyone for secure,...

Washington [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Microsoft has announced that it is making its ElectionGuard open-source software development kit (SDK), available to everyone.

Read More
iocl