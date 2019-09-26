OnePlus TV with QLED 4K display launches in India

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): On the sidelines of the OnePlus 7T launch, OnePlus also introduced its OnePlus TV at an event today in India.

The OnePlus TV features a 55-inch QLED 4K display, sleek design and Dolby ATMOS speakers. It comes with a voice-enabled remote that supports Google Assistant, the company announced during the event.

OnePlus TV will be available in two models: Q1 priced at Rs 69,900 and Q1 Pro at 99,900 on Amazon India starting September 28. (ANI)

