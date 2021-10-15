OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition set to launch soon

Shenzhen [China], October 15 (ANI): OnePlus is all set to launch a special edition of its smartwatch soon. The company has shared a new teaser via its Twitter handle, which confirms the release of the product in India.

OnePlus didn't explicitly confirm the name, but it has dropped a few hints that prove this is the Harry Potter Edition.

For starters, the teaser image shared by OnePlus India on Twitter shows the watch with a leather strap having Hogwarts' logo, with the post's caption saying, "For a generation that still remembers magic."





Moreover, the URL of the promo page on OnePlus' website, which is "Calling all Witches and Wizards," includes the word "hpwatch," where "hp" likely denotes Harry Potter.



OnePlus hasn't divulged much about the Harry Potter Edition yet, but previous leaks claimed that the smartwatch will come with a new paint job, themes, and six exclusive watch faces, including Hogwarts, Hogwarts Seal, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw, reported GSM Arena.

The Harry Potter Edition's hardware will remain the same as the standard model's, though, meaning it will come with a 1.39" AMOLED screen, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, sports modes, IP68 rating, and 402 mAh battery with Warp Charge support.

While we await more information on the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition from OnePlus, it's worth mentioning that this is not the first special edition smartwatch from the company since it previously released the Cyberpunk 2077 and Cobalt editions of the OnePlus Watch. (ANI)

