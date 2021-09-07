OPPO Enco earbuds coming to India on 8 September

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Popular smartphone brand OPPO is all set to expand its product line in India by launching the company's budget true wireless earbuds 'OPPO Enco Buds' on September 8, Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know about this super cool device!

The buds promise an incredible battery experience and, crystal-clear audio. Mashable India informed that the buds might feature an 8mm dynamic driver with a sensitivity of 100.6 dB and a frequency response range of 20Hz-20Khz.



For all the people, especially music lovers who look out for long-battery life bud cases--- this product's case packs a large battery that promises up to 24-hours of music playtime. On a single charge, the OPPO Enco Buds offer up to 6 hours of music listening.

As per Mashable India, the OPPO Enco Buds boast a smart algorithm that enables Intelligent Call Noise Reduction to isolate your voice from background noise for disturbance-free phone calls.

Additionally, the gadget includes a Type-C charging port (on the case), touch controls, and a manageable weight of just 4 grams for each earbud. The earbuds come with 80ms low-latency game mode, Bluetooth 5.2 with AAC code, and interestingly with IP54 dust and water-resistant ratings too.

The pricing details have not been disclosed yet.

For the unversed, this will be the fourth product line after OPPO launched three true wireless earbuds in India last year. (ANI)

