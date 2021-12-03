Oppo Inno Day 2021 to take place on December 14

Beijing [China], December 3 (ANI): Oppo is all set to host its annual tech event, Oppo Inno Day 2021, soon.

The company announced that the event will take place on December 14-15 in Shenzhen, while attendees from around the world will be able to visit the first-ever virtual Inno World, reported GSM Arena.

Oppo proudly said that this virtual event will "go down as one of the most interactive online launch events in recent years."



The tradition for Oppo Inno Day started back in 2019, where we saw AR glasses, 5G CPE and a smartwatch, with most of the gadgets already being actual products, sold on the market.

Last year Oppo introduced the rollable concept smartphone, and this year we'll have two events - an "innovative product launch" on December 14 and a "new flagship launch" on December 15.

Oppo Inno World will be the virtual stage for the event, and visitors will be able to visit all exhibition halls.

They can also create unique avatars and invite each other to look for easter eggs scattered in the virtual world. (ANI)

