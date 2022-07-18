Oppo signs two-year sponsorship agreement with UEFA

Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): UEFA and Oppo have launched a new cooperation on Monday.

According to GSM Arena, the IT giant plans to promote its goods via several competitions, including the wildly popular UEFA Champions League. The agreement covers the upcoming 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons.

In accordance with the agreement, Oppo will gain visibility for its brand on broadcast backdrops, advertising panels at stadiums, and prominent spots on the websites and social media for the finals of the Champions League, Super Cup, Futsal Champions League, and Youth League.

The company "believes in the potential of innovation to help with life's obstacles," according to William Liu, President of Global Marketing at Oppo, and the relationship with UEFA's resolve to persevere in the face of adversity is ideal.

Liu's statements were corroborated by Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director at UEFA, who also reaffirmed that both sides are eager to collaborate in order to "connect and excite football fans around the world."

Another significant agreement for the Chinese manufacturer is the relationship with UEFA. In the past, the company has collaborated with the International Cricket Council as well as tennis tournaments Wimbledon and Roland-Garros, as reported by GSM Arena.

Additionally, Oppo had a brief partnership with FC Barcelona, and in 2019 we even saw an Oppo Reno 10x Zoom with the club's recognisable blue and red branding. (ANI)