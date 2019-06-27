Representative image
Representative image

Oppo unveils world's first under-display selfie camera at MWC Shanghai

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:19 IST

Shanghai [China], June 26 (ANI): Oppo unveiled the first-ever under-display selfie camera at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, the company's official Twitter handle announced.
Similar to the under-display fingerprint sensors, the selfie-camera beneath the display reduces the need for a dedicated slot or notch on the face of the smartphone, giving an exceptional full-screen experience.
However, early reviewers of the prototype at Engadget revealed that the camera is still visible in certain light conditions. Oppo says the smartphone with the under-display camera will be launched soon. (ANI)

