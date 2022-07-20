Oppo Watch 3 releases in August, first smartwatch with latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): The Snapdragon W5 and W5+ wearable chipsets were unveiled by Qualcomm earlier today, and just a few hours later, we already know which smartwatches will run on the two new platforms.

According to GSM Arena, the Oppo Watch 3 is compatible with the Snapdragon W5, and it will be released in August. Franco Li, associate vice president and head of IoT business at Oppo, is the source of the information.

We anticipate additional Watch 3 models as he refers to the line as a series, but at least one of them should be the first to use the W5 technology in a real product.

Whether or not this device will be distributed internationally is still up in the air, but we're hoping it will because the wearables market needs additional competition so badly.



While we're on the subject of optimism, let's also say that we're crossing our fingers that Qualcomm's promises about the W5 and performance +'s and battery life come true.

With the release of its next-generation TicWatch flagship wristwatch this autumn, Mobvoi will follow Oppo in the smartwatch market.

The first wristwatch powered by the Snapdragon W5+ will be the unidentified TicWatch, which is most likely going to be dubbed TicWatch Pro 4. The source of this information is the business itself, in this case, Mobvoi CEO Zhifei Li.

There are no other official details about these two upcoming product lines, but a previous rumour claimed there will be three Oppo Watch 3 models, as reported by GSM Arena.

All of them will have high screen-to-body ratios and square designs, and they will be available in black, silver, dark grey, and "light gold." (ANI)

