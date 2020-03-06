Oppo Watch takes on Apple Watch with eSIM, NFC, and more

Beijing [China], Mar 6 (ANI): Oppo launched today its first Android smartwatch, called simply the Oppo Watch, which appears heavily inspired by the Apple Watch.

The Oppo Watch comes with support for eSIM for independent communication. It is powered by ColorOS and is NFC enabled. As the official website notes, it supports voice-enabled 'Breeno' AI assistant and comes with a heart rate and sleep monitor.

It promises 21 days of battery life with support for VOOC fast charging. Other features include Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage. It is priced at 1,999 yuan for the standard model. The 41mm model costs 1,499 yuan. (ANI)