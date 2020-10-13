Panasonic announces tiny box-style video camera

Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): Panasonic has announced Lumix BGH1, a unique device that the company describes as a "box-style mirror-less cinema and live event camera."

According to The Verge, the mini camera has a Micro Four Thirds sensor and a compact cubic design, with one of the camera's sides almost completely dominated by the lens mount.

Designed for versatility, expandability, and ease of installation, the BGH1 camera can be used in multi-camera situations involving drones, live streaming, and other complex setups. The camera has Power over Ethernet+, meaning it can be powered with the same cable that connects it to a network, and up to 12 of them can be controlled at once with the accompanying Lumix Tether for Multi-camera app.



The sensor is 10.2 megapixels, presumably to optimise the camera for 4K video recording. The camera can shoot footage at 4:2:0 10-bit C4K/4K 60p or 4:2:2 10-bit All-I C4k/4K 30p, and there is an option to capture in Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) for broadcast-ready HDR.

The Verge reported other features of 'Lumix BGH1' which include dual UHS-II SD card slots, USB-C 3.1, HDMI output (up to 4K 4:2:2 10-bit C4K/4K 60p), 3G-SDI, a 3.5mm in/out jack, WiFi and Bluetooth, and the ability to output desqueezed anamorphic footage over Ethernet, SDI, or USB-C. Panasonic is also releasing a free SDK to let people create camera control tools that work with USB.

The Lumix BGH1 will be out this December for USD 1,999.99. Panasonic plans to release more information about the camera during a YouTube launch event at 12 PM ET on Tuesday. (ANI)

