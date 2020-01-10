Panasonic unveils world's first HDR capable VR eyeglasses

Las Vegas [USA], Jan 9 (ANI): Panasonic introduced the world's first High Dynamic Range (HDR) capable ultra high definition (UHD) virtual reality (VR) eyeglasses at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.

Panasonic and Kopin have together developed the new VR glasses which are equipped with a micro OLED panel that offers natural and smooth images, and high-quality sound output, the official release notes.

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight, allowing it to be worn without the need for a headband. Pricing and availability are yet to be announced. (ANI)

