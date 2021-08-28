Pandemic-era distance changes for Pokemon Go are here to stay

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): American software company Niantic recently announced that it's going back on at least one of its controversial gameplay changes to Pokemon Go.

According to The Verge, the company will be permanently increasing the distance you can be from the real-world locations of Pokestops and Gyms and still interact with them.

The new base limit is 80 meters (262 feet), the distance Niantic introduced at the start of the pandemic.

At the start of August, Niantic reverted the in-game interaction distance back to 40 meters (131 feet) in the US and New Zealand, much to the disappointment of fans who had appreciated the added accessibility benefits and COVID-19 safety the change offered.



Now Niantic is promising to keep the increased distance permanently, along with other changes it's announcing on September 1.

You can see all the details on Niantic's changelog, but it's worth calling out the other changes that are sticking around for now in the US.

Incense, which is used to attract wild Pokemon, will be less effective unless you're moving, just like it was before the start of the pandemic. The changes to gift frequency from Buddy Pokemon are also locked in place.

This move from Niantic is a positive sign that the company is willing to adapt to the needs of its players. That may be in part due to the internal "task force" Niantic formed to address player issues and the threat of a boycott.

As per The Verge, Niantic plans to "share the findings of this task force by the next in-game season change" on September 1. Until then, sticking to a longer interaction distance is a good first step. (ANI)

