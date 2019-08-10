Paypal competitor Visa Checkout to shut down in 2020

California [USA], August 10 (ANI): Online payment service, Visa Checkout is reportedly shutting down its services in 2020.

According to 9to5 Google, Google unexpectedly removed support for Visa Checkout, leaving competitor PayPal as its only supported service.

Google revealed that Visa is migrating to a new solution based on EMV SRC which will begin rolling out to Visa Checkout customers in select markets in the next few months. During the migration process, Visa will continue to support Visa Checkout. (ANI)

