Pinterest Lite launches for emerging markets

California [USA], October 10 (ANI): Pinterest has also joined the brigade to offer a Lite version of its app for users on reduced bandwidth or storage.

Pinterest Lite app allows users to save space on the phone as it weighs just 1.4MB. The Lite version also helps users find inspiration and ideas for DIY projects, home design, recipes, and more.

However, it is aimed at emerging markets where users have low-end devices or uneven internet coverage. Pinterest Lite is available for download on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. (ANI)

