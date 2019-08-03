California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Internet's scrapbook, Pinterest, has reached 300 million user milestone, as recorded in its Q2 2019 report.
Pinterest's Q2 revenue grew 62 per cent year-over-year, while monthly active users hit the milestone figure, the official earning report said.
Out of the monthly active users, Pinterest gains more favour from international users, recording at 215 million, than domestic users at 85 million. Pinterest expects to take total revenue up between USD 1,095- 1,115 million for 2019. (ANI)
Pinterest reaches 300 million monthly active users milestone
ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:14 IST
