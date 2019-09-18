Pinterest will let you 'react' to pins in Group Board

California [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Pinterest has added a new feature to its platform, allowing users to 'react' to a pin in a Group Board.

As Engadget reports, more reactions have been added to make it easier for group members to express their views on a certain idea. The reactions include a pair of clapping hands and a thumbs down option.

There's also a new sorting feature that allows you to sort pins by 'Most Reactions' and 'Most Comments'. (ANI)

