Representative Image
Representative Image

Pinterest's new feature attempts to curb self-harm searches on social media

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:35 IST

California [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Pinterest, the go-to place for DIY projects, has introduced a new feature to help those looking at ways to self-harm.
The new feature spots search queries that involve self-harm. Instead of showing related content, it shows 10 exercises such as drawing, writing down your feelings, or ripping up pages, instead of hurting oneself, to cope with the negative feelings, FastCompany reports.
Earlier, Pinterest offered external links to resources such as the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, now these resources are integrated directly into the platform. The new activities are available to users in the US on iOS and Android. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:33 IST

Apple pulls down vaping-related apps from App Store: Report

California [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Apple is reportedly removing vaping-related apps from its official App Store amid growing health concerns over e-cigarettes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:31 IST

Google News wants you to read beyond headlines with new tool

California [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Google News has rolled out a new tool that is aimed at helping users discover content beyond catchy headlines on a daily basis.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:29 IST

Now, play 'Fortnite' the Imperial Stormtrooper way

Carolina [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): 'Fortnite' now comes with a new Star Wars Stormtrooper in-game outfit to please fans.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:18 IST

Google's 'silent' Chrome experiment leaves browser broken on...

California [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Google was fiddling with Chrome this week, but its 'silent' experiment left thousands of machines with a broken browser, impacting business users the most.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:48 IST

Apple may offer bundle of paid services as early as 2020: Report

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Apple is reportedly looking at bundling its paid internet services as early as next year, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:46 IST

Apple Music rolls out 'Replay' to show your top songs

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Apple Music has been added with a new feature that takes on rival Spotify's Wrapped year-end review.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:45 IST

Google builds AI can tell how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury's

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Google, Queen, and UMG have teamed up to build an AI system called FreddieMeter that can tell how close your voice is to singer Freddie Mercury.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:42 IST

Motorola brings back Moto Razr as foldable, flip, 'expensive' smartphone

Los Angeles [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Motorola released today the 2019 edition of its Moto Razr, featuring a foldable display while retaining the charm of a flip device.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:40 IST

Amazon Echo Dot is now available in purple colour

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Amazon has announced a special purple colour variant of its Echo Dot smart speaker to commemorate Children's Day this year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:31 IST

Mind the scam: How to shop safely online on prominent sale days?

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): While online sales come with great alluring offers, they also come with the risk of frauds in e-commerce vicinity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:19 IST

Spotify goes live on Magic Leap to let you pin albums on walls

California [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Spotify and augmented reality startup, Magic Leap, announced a new spatially-aware app for the headset that lets you organise your music library 'on' the walls of your house.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:17 IST

Google to soon offer checking accounts with banks

California [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Google is expanding its presence in the financial domain by preparing to offer checking accounts to consumers.

Read More
iocl