Pixel 7's Tensor 2 chipset may only provide minor performance improvements

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): Google has only revealed a few details about the upcoming Pixel 7 series, but we do know that working prototypes exist, one of which was even sold on eBay. Another such prototype, a bricked Pixel 7 Pro, was used by the Google News-Telegram group to learn more about the new models.

According to GSM Arena, despite the fact that the phone was bricked, the group was able to extract boot logs. They discovered that the Tensor 2 chipset has Cortex-A55 cores after combing through them. This is the final small core built on the ARMv8 architecture; the new design (A510) is built on ARMv9. Because the two architectures cannot coexist on a single chipset, the remaining CPU cores are also old ARMv8 designs.

The Tensor 2 will keep the 2+2+4 CPU core configuration. The original Tensor chip included two Cortex-X1 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores, and four A55 cores. The A55s will undoubtedly remain, as will the two X1 the new X2 core is ARMv9. There is still the possibility of new medium cores because the original design used old A76 cores rather than the most recent Cortex-A78 cores (the last of the ARMv8 medium cores).



This means that we shouldn't expect significant performance gains from the Tensor 2 chipset, at least not for CPU-bound tasks. When the original Tensor chip was released last year, it was not the fastest chip on the market; this year, the difference will be even more pronounced.

However, we are still unaware of Google's plans for the GPU and other hardware. Image processing is one of Google's strengths, and it is handled by the ISP and TPU (Tensor Processing Unit).

In any case, the prototype unit included a new Samsung display panel, the S6E3HC4. This will most likely replace the Pixel 6 Pro's S6E3HC3 panel, but we expect marginal improvements, the resolution and refresh rate will remain unchanged (1,440 x 3,120px, 120Hz), as reported by GSM Arena.

Finally, the logs confirmed the two phones' code names: the Pixel 7 is "Panther," and the Pixel 7 Pro is "Cheetah." There's also "Felix," which is most likely a Pixel 7a that has yet to be revealed. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are set to be released in October (along with the Pixel Watch). (ANI)

