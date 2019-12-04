Plex announces new ad-supported streaming service

California [USA], Dec 4 (ANI): Plex is introducing its own ad-supported streaming service in a bid to take on The Roku Channel and other similar services that allow users to stream movies and TV for free.

According to TechCrunch, Plex's service will feature several thousand movies and shows from studios including MGM, and Warner Bros.

Plex's free content will be fully supported by ads and will now appear on the Plex sidebar under a new 'Movies & TV' heading. Unlike competitors, Plex will be offering streaming outside the US in some 220 countries worldwide, which makes it the largest ad-supported video service. (ANI)

