Pokemon Go Fest to be held online this year

Washington DC [USA], May 28 (ANI): Gear up gaming fans, as annual Pokemon Go Fest will be held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fest will be held from July 25-26 this year, the Verge reported.

It will be the first time that the Pokemon Go fest attendees will be allowed to attend both days of the fest.

Earlier they could attend only one out of the two days.

The event is generally held in select cities across the globe, allowing the players to meet up at physical locations like large parks and play the uber-popular AR title.

Pokemon Go is a reality game that gives players the option of outdoor exploration and physical presence. (ANI)

