Polaroid Lab will turn your digital photos into physical photos instantly

Massachusetts [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Polaroid is launching a new device called Polaroid Lab">Polaroid Lab that essentially makes the photo-creation process as easy as the push of a button.

To create physical Polaroid photos, select an image from your phone's gallery and then place your phone face-down on the top of the device. By using mirrors, lights, and chemistry, it will spit out a real Polaroid picture that develops as you shake it, Engadget reports.

Polaroid Lab">Polaroid Lab will go on sale on October 10th for USD 130 in the US. It is compatible with devices running iOS 11 or above and Android 7 or above. (ANI)

