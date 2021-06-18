PUBG Mobile back in India with green blood, new name

Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): Missing the chicken dinner? Then rejoice, as months of long wait for PUBG Mobile game lovers has officially ended with the return of the massively popular game in India in a new avatar which will include a new name, 'Battlegrounds Mobile India', green blood, a new account system, and much more.

The popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020.

The app is now available in early access on Google's Play Store under a new name, 'Battlegrounds Mobile India', and with some changes to the game itself, like green blood and a new account system, reported Tech Crunch.

Also, if you are serious about the game and you belong to the eSports crowd, there is some disheartening news. Krafton has confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will only be available to play within India - similar to Game For Peace, the parallel port of the game that Krafton operates in China.



Ahead of its planned re-launch, PUBG Studio announced it was severing ties with Tencent in India and moving the game's hosting to Microsoft Azure data centers in the country, which may have solved the matter earlier.

TechCrunch reported that "beyond modified bodily fluids-- part of a long tradition of censoring depictions of violence in games-- and reminders that the game isn't real, Battlegrounds seems to be the same as PUBG Mobile. There's apparently even a way to easily transfer your account from the older game to the new one."

The publisher has also put up an updated document detailing the game's terms and conditions, which now includes limitations on the amount of time and money that underage players of the game can spend on it.

PUBG Mobile, owned by Korean publishing house Krafton, was banned back in September 2020 after the Indian government deemed it to be among over 250 apps with ties to China, and therefore a potential threat to Indian users. Since then there have been several reports that suggested Krafton execs were engaged in prolonged talks with ministry officials in India - but to no avail.

Subsequent reports of varying speculations had persisted, but the official relaunch of the game finally comes about eight months after PUBG Mobile was initially banned. (ANI)

