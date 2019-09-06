Puma releases its first smartwatch with Google Wear OS

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Fitness brand Puma has entered into the wearable category with its first smartwatch that runs Google's Wear OS.

The smartwatch is a product of a partnership with Fossil Group and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC. As Engadget reports, the device has been specifically created to help athletes or the activity focused wearers to train and track goals.

The device comes with Google Assistant, NFC support, and swim-friendly design. It is priced at USD 275 and will be available in November. (ANI)

