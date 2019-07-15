Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 855 Plus for 5G, gaming, AI, and more

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): Qualcomm unveiled today its latest Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform that is designed to deliver enhanced 5G, gaming, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality experiences.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus is integrated with multi-gigabit Snapdragon X24 LTE 4G modem, supports 5G using X50 5G modem, and includes 4th-gen multi-core Qualcomm AI Engine for enhanced AI experience, the official release notes.

The new chipset includes eight-core Kryp CPU that clocks speed at up to 2.96GHz and promises 15 per cent increase in performance over the Adreno 640 GPU. Devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus are experienced expected to arrive in the latter half of 2019. (ANI)

