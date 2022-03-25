Qualcomm might announce Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ in May

Washington [US], March 25 (ANI): Ever since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset was announced, there have been rumours flying about a mythical '+' version, and now it might become a reality.

According to GSM Arena, a source has revealed that the new SoC is going to be made official at some point in May. Devices powered by it could then be announced immediately afterwards.



The list of first-phase customers includes Lenovo and Motorola, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

This new chip would be made using TSMC's 4nm node, instead of Samsung's. There has been speculation that Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will be less prone to overheat and will throttle its performance than its non-Plus sibling since TSMC's 4nm process is widely hailed as being more efficient.

As per GSM Arena, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1's model number is SM8450, and the 8 Gen 1+ will apparently be identified as SM8475, signifying that Qualcomm is definitely expecting it to be a noticeable step up compared to its sibling. (ANI)

