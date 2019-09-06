Qualcomm to bring 5G to budget smartphones next year

Berlin [Germany], September 6 (ANI): At the ongoing IFA 2019, Qualcomm announced that it will bring 5G connectivity to chipsets for mid-range and budget smartphones.

The chipmaker said that it will integrate the 5G connectivity to its 6- and 7-series chipsets starting next year, in addition to its flagship 8-series processors, The Verge reports. These chipsets will support a full range of 5G technologies.

The company said that 12 manufacturers including Oppo, LG, and HMD Global plan to use the new 7-series chipsets in their upcoming phones in the fourth quarter this year. Devices with the 6-series chipsets are expected to launch in the second half of 2020. (ANI)

