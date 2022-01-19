Realme Buds Air 3 specs surface

Washington [US], January 18 (ANI): Realme had introduced the Buds Air 2 last February, which will be soon followed by the Buds Air 3 as their specs have surfaced online.

As per GSM Arena, the Realme Buds Air 3 will come in White and Blue colour options, and the leaks show us the earphones and their charging case. The buds have an in-ear design and will come with silicone ear tips. However, neither the buds nor the case seems to have a glossy finish like the Buds Air 2.

Besides, Realme went with a different design for the charging case this time, and its lid now has the company logo on it.



Talking about the specs and features, the source says that the Buds Air 3 will come with an IPX5 rating, Bluetooth 5.2, Transparency Mode, and Hybrid ANC, which will reduce noise up to 40dB.

the Realme Buds Air 3's battery capacity is unknown, but the source claims it will offer 7 to 30 hours of music playback.

A previous leak claimed the Realme Buds Air 3 will come with in-ear detection, Bass Boost+ mode, and USB-C. The TWS will also let users customize their audio preferences, and a feature called Dual Device Connection will let you connect the earphones to two devices simultaneously.

There's no word from Realme about the Buds Air 3 yet. (ANI)

