Reddit attempts to lure Snapchat teens with cross-sharing feature

California [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Reddit is launching a new integration with Snapchat in a bid to add more teens to its userbase.

As part of the integration, new sharing features will allow Reddit users to share posts directly to the Snapchat app, Mashable reports.

The cross-sharing formats links into stickers that can be positioned anywhere on a given snap. Any snap with a Reddit post redirects the recipient to the original post in Reddit's app. (ANI)