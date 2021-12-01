Reddit is adding new real-time features

Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): Reddit has introduced some changes by adding new real-time features on Wednesday.

As per The Verge, perhaps the biggest update is that the number of upvotes, downvotes, and comments will go up or down as they happen. That could give you a more accurate idea of the popularity of a post as you're reading it.



Another change is that Reddit will show the number of people reading a post when there are five or more people looking at it. Reddit won't just show who's reading, though, it's also introducing a typing indicator that will pop up when two or more users are typing a comment.

According to The Verge, when new top-level comments come in, Reddit will show a new pill-shaped notification. When you tap that notification, the comments on a post will be sorted by new so you can view what's been added most recently.

The new features are rolling out globally across desktop and mobile starting Wednesday, but they'll only be available on the newer Reddit design. If you use old Reddit, you won't have access to them. (ANI)

