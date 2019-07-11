Reddit is down, you may go home!

California [USA], July 11 (ANI): Reddit, the front page of the Internet is reportedly down. According to Down Detector, Reddit is having issues since 3:54 AM ET.

The issues are primarily related to accessing the website on the desktop. However, some users are able to access it on mobile according to the comments posted on Down Detector.

The live outage map indicates that Reddit is inaccessible in major parts of the world. At the time of writing, Reddit appears accessible on the desktop in India. It is unclear as to what could have caused the outage. (ANI)

