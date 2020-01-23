Reliance Digital announces 'Digital India Sale' for Republic Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): On the occasion of Republic Day, Indian technological giant -- Reliance Digital has launched the 'Digital India Sale' which will take place from January 24 to January 26 in its stores across the country.

The sale will provide a wide range of deals and cashbacks on the purchase of different categories of electronic items including home appliances, televisions, laptops, and other accessories.

The deals will be available across all My Jio stores, Reliance Digital, and on the online store of Reliance Digital. (ANI)

