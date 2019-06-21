When robotic devices can be controlled with high precision, they can be used to complete a variety of daily tasks.
When robotic devices can be controlled with high precision, they can be used to complete a variety of daily tasks.

Researcher develops mind-controlled robotic arm

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:34 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): A collaborative team of researchers has developed the first-ever successful mind-controlled robotic arm, which can help people with disability.
Being able to noninvasively control robotic devices using only thoughts will have broad applications, in particular benefiting the lives of paralysed patients and those with movement disorders, says a recent study published in the Journal of 'Science Robotics.'
Using a noninvasive brain-computer interface (BCI) has been shown to achieve good performance for controlling robotic devices using only the signals sensed from brain implants. When robotic devices can be controlled with high precision, they can be used to complete a variety of daily tasks.
Until now, however, BCIs is successfully controlling robotic arms through invasive brain implants. These implants require a substantial amount of medical and surgical expertise to correctly install and operate, not to mention the cost and potential risks to subjects, and as such, their use has been limited to just a few clinical cases.
A grand challenge in BCI research is to develop less invasive or even totally noninvasive technology that would allow paralysed patients to control their environment or robotic limbs using their own "thoughts." Such noninvasive BCI technology, if successful, will bring such much-needed technology to numerous patients and even potentially to the general population.
However, BCIs that use noninvasive external sensing, rather than brain implants, receive 'dirtier' signals, leading to the current lower resolution and less precise control.
Thus, when using only the brain to control a robotic arm, a noninvasive BCI doesn't stand up to using implanted devices. Despite this, BCI researchers have forged ahead, their eye on the prize of a less or non-invasive technology that could help patients everywhere on a daily basis.
Bin He, trustee, one of the researchers of the study, is achieving that goal, one key discovery at a time.
"But noninvasive is the ultimate goal. Advances in neural decoding and the practical utility of noninvasive robotic arm control will have major implications on the eventual development of noninvasive neurorobotics," he said.
The technology also has applications that could help a variety of people, by offering safe, noninvasive "mind control" of devices that can allow people to interact with and control their environments.
The technology has, to date, been tested in 68 able-bodied human subjects (up to 10 sessions for each subject), including virtual device control and controlling of a robotic arm for continuous pursuit. The technology is directly applicable to patients, and the team plans to conduct clinical trials in the near future.
"Despite technical challenges using noninvasive signals, we are fully committed to bringing this safe and economic technology to people who can benefit from it. His work represents an important step in noninvasive brain-computer interfaces, a technology which someday may become a pervasive assistive technology aiding everyone, like smartphones," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 22:56 IST

New technology to make heart monitoring easier

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): A recently developed wearable technology made from stretchy, lightweight material is capable of making heart monitoring easier and more accurate in comparison to existing electrocardiograph machines.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:28 IST

FTC investigates YouTube over child privacy: Report

California [USA], June 20 (ANI): The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly investigating YouTube over its handling of videos aimed at children.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:27 IST

Apple considers shifting 30 per cent of manufacturing out of...

California [USA], June 20 (ANI): Apple is reportedly looking at shifting 15-30 per cent of its manufacturing capacity out of China amid trade war with the US.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:22 IST

Now, deepfake portraits that can sing

London [United Kingdom], June 20 (ANI): Until now, AI-generated deepfakes were fooling people to believe the existence of certain individuals. Now, researchers have generated realistic portraits which can also sing!

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:15 IST

Best Buy stores will now repair Apple products

California [USA], June 20 (ANI): Apple has announced that all Best Buy stores across the US will now provide repairs for Apple products.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:09 IST

NASA JPL systems accessed by hackers using rogue Raspberry Pi

Washington [USA], June 20 (ANI): NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) systems were reportedly hacked by a Raspberry Pi that helped hackers crack into the weak security and steal data.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:07 IST

Google updates Neighbourly app with local photos, events, and more

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Google has updated its Neighbourly app in India with new features to help you socialise better with those you share your neighbourhood with.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:12 IST

LG adds Amazon Alexa support to hotel TVs for a personalised experience

California [USA], June 19 (ANI): At the ongoing Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference 2019, LG and Amazon announced the support for Alexa in hotel TVs for the enhanced guest experience.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:05 IST

Vedantu launches Wave, India's first online live interactive...

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Live interactive online tutoring company Vedantu has launched a new platform called Wave, touted as India's first online live interactive learning platform.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:57 IST

Google Chrome 75 adds protection from deceptive sites

California [USA], June 19 (ANI): To prevent users from falling prey to websites which look genuine but are instead a trap for malicious activities, Google Chrome has announced two new features for enhanced security.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:55 IST

Twitter removes precise location tagging in tweets

Washington [USA], June 19 (ANI): Twitter has announced that it is removing the ability to tag precise location tagging in tweets.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:47 IST

YouTube adds new AR feature to help you pick lipstick while...

California [USA], June 19 (ANI): Not sure if the lipstick shade your favourite YouTube beauty vlogger is wearing will suit you? The video platform is offering a new feature to help you out.

Read More
iocl