Researchers build AI drone that can dodge objects in the air

Maryland [USA], June 24 (ANI): One of the biggest concerns with commercial drone technology is the threat it poses to the birds in the sky. Now, researchers at the University of Maryland and the University of Zurich have devised a method to help drones identify and dodge objects while flying.

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), event cameras, and a sonar system, the researchers enabled a drone to detect and dodge objects thrown at it, Mashable reports.

The system has an overall success rate of 70 per cent and could help drones and birds safely co-exist in the sky. It can also help law enforcement agencies. (ANI)

