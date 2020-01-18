Researchers build machine that can keep donated liver alive for one week

Zurich [Switzerland], Jan 18 (ANI): In a latest medical breakthrough, researchers have built a machine that can keep a donated human liver alive outside the body longer than just a few hours.

The perfusion machine, developed by researchers from the University Hospital and ETH Zurich, human livers, even the injured livers, can be stored for an entire week, the official release notes.

It uses a technology that essentially replaces the functions of various organs in order to keep the donor liver alive. The breakthrough may increase the chances of survival for patients with severe liver diseases or cancer. (ANI)

