Representative image
Representative image

Researchers build modular bots that can team up to form giant robot

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:55 IST

Pennsylvania [USA], July 23 (ANI): Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have developed a team of small robots which can communicate with each other to form one flexible, giant robot.
A ModLab project, SMORES-EP robots have wheels on each side for movement and the magnets on their ends allow them to communicate like a short-range radio. Each module has four connectors, allowing many units to come together for a larger, complex robot, Engadget reports.
The robots can be connected into 17 different configurations. The ability of these flexible modular robots to repair themselves and cope with unknown environments makes them well-suited for space missions, disaster situations, or act as prosthetics for the disabled. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:12 IST

Apple wants to update your old iPhone, iPad models over GPS issue

California [USA], July 23 (ANI): Apple has asked users of its older iPhone and iPad models to keep their devices updated in order to fix a crucial GPS issue.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:01 IST

Google to pay USD 11 million to end lawsuit alleging age...

California [USA], July 23 (ANI): Google has reportedly agreed to pay USD 11 million in damages to end a lawsuit that claimed it discriminated against job seekers who were 40 years or older in age.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:58 IST

Huawei fires over 600 employees at US unit after blacklisting

Shenzhen [China], July 23 (ANI): Huawei has reportedly laid off more than 50 per cent of its researchers unit at its Futurewei subsidiary in response to the US' blacklisting of the company.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:54 IST

Apple in talks to buy Intel's smartphone-modem chip business: Report

California [USA], July 23 (ANI): In what could possibly boost Apple's 5G ambitions, the iPhone maker is reportedly in advanced talks to buy Intel's smartphone-modem chip business.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:47 IST

Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro with pop-up selfie cameras launched

Shenzhen [China], July 23 (ANI): Huawei's sub-brand Honor has added two new smartphone models to its portfolio today, Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro which boast 6.59-inch bezel-less displays and 16-megapixel pop-up selfie cameras.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:21 IST

Equifax to pay USD 700 million in a settlement over 2017 data...

California [USA], July 20 (ANI): Equifax Inc is reportedly nearing a USD 700 million settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over a massive data breach in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:19 IST

YouTube faces multi-million dollar fine by FTC over violation of...

California [USA], July 20 (ANI): YouTube has been reportedly slapped with a fine by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over violating federal data privacy laws for children.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:17 IST

TikTok is testing multiple features to make it more Instagram-like

Los Angeles [USA], July 20 (ANI): TikTok is on a spree of testing new features inspired by rival Instagram. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong who likes to fiddle with beta version of apps to report new features and updates revealed a ton of possible additions to the app.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:16 IST

Google adds Find My Device to Fast Pair headphones

California [USA], July 20 (ANI): Released last year, Google's Fast Pair has been now added with new features to make it a more efficient competitor to the Apple Airpods.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:54 IST

Peloton builds tech that allows one driver to control two trucks

Florida [USA], July 20 (ANI): At the Automated Vehicles Symposium in Orlando, Peloton Technology unveiled a new driving system which could potentially allow one human driver to seamlessly control more than one truck.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:10 IST

Fake FaceApp application may infect your device with adware module

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): Global cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab has revealed the risk of using apps that allows a person to age their face, which is also the latest viral craze on the social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 22:43 IST

Huawei's Hongmeng OS is not an Android alternative, says VP

Shenzhen [China], July 19 (ANI): Following the US' trade restrictions, Huawei has been working on developing its own Hongmeng OS. It was previously reported as an alternative to Google's Android. Now the company has revealed that it is in fact not meant for smartphones at all.

Read More
iocl