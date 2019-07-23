Researchers build modular bots that can team up to form giant robot

Pennsylvania [USA], July 23 (ANI): Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have developed a team of small robots which can communicate with each other to form one flexible, giant robot.

A ModLab project, SMORES-EP robots have wheels on each side for movement and the magnets on their ends allow them to communicate like a short-range radio. Each module has four connectors, allowing many units to come together for a larger, complex robot, Engadget reports.

The robots can be connected into 17 different configurations. The ability of these flexible modular robots to repair themselves and cope with unknown environments makes them well-suited for space missions, disaster situations, or act as prosthetics for the disabled. (ANI)

