The researchers also observed that the artificial cells can 'swim' in simple ways, similar to the algae Volvox.
The researchers also observed that the artificial cells can 'swim' in simple ways, similar to the algae Volvox.

Researchers develop colour-changing artificial chameleon skin

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:23 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Researchers have developed artificial chameleon skin that changes its colour when exposed to light.
The material, developed by researchers from the University of Cambridge, is made up of tiny particles of gold-coated in a polymer shell, and then squeezed into microdroplets of water in oil.
When exposed to heat or light, the particles stick together, changing the colour of the material. The results are reported in the journal -- Advanced Optical Materials.
In nature, animals such as chameleons and cuttlefish are able to change their colour thanks to chromatophores: skin cells with contractile fibers that move pigments around.
The pigments are spread out to show their colour or squeezed together to make the cell clear.
The artificial chromatophores developed by the researchers are built on the same principle, but instead of contractile fibers, their colour-changing abilities rely on light-powered nano-mechanisms, and the 'cells' are microscopic drops of water.
When the material is heated above 32-degree centigrade, the nanoparticles store large amounts of elastic energy in a fraction of a second as the polymer coatings expel all the water and collapse.
This has the effect of forcing the nanoparticles to bind together into tight clusters. When the material is cooled, the polymers take on water and expand, and the gold nanoparticles are strongly and quickly pushed apart, like a spring.
"Loading the nanoparticles into the microdroplets allows us to control the shape and size of the clusters, giving us dramatic colour changes," said Dr Andrew Salmon from Cambridge's Cavendish Laboratory, the study's co-first author.
The geometry of the nanoparticles when they bind into clusters determines which colour they appear as: when the nanoparticles are spread apart they are red and when they cluster together they are dark blue.
However, the droplets of water also compress the particle clusters, causing them to shadow each other and make the clustered state nearly transparent.
At the moment, the material developed by the Cambridge researchers is in a single layer, so is only able to change to a single colour.
However, different nanoparticle materials and shapes could be used in extra layers to make a fully dynamic material like real chameleon skin.
The researchers also observed that the artificial cells can 'swim' in simple ways, similar to the algae Volvox. Shining a light on one edge of the droplets causes the surface to peel towards the light, pushing it forward.
Under stronger illumination, high pressure bubbles briefly form to push the droplets along a surface.
"This work is a big advance in using nanoscale technology to do biomimicry. We're now working to replicate this on roll-to-roll films so that we can make metres of colour changing sheets. Using structured light we also plan to use the light-triggered swimming to 'herd' droplets. It will be really exciting to see what collective behaviours are generated," said co-author Sean Cormier. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:55 IST

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone with in-screen fingerprint launched

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Xiaomi has announced the Mi A3 smartphone for the Indian market. The Android One smartphone boasts AI-enabled triple camera setup at the back and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:51 IST

Data breach of porn site Luscious exposed private details of millions

California [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): A major data breach of adult site Luscious reportedly put to risk personal data of over one million users.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:51 IST

No plans for Xbox exclusive games for Switch or PS4: Microsoft

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Microsoft has announced that it has no plans to release more Xbox exclusive games on other consoles.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:29 IST

Gmail will fix your grammar using AI in hastily written emails

California [USA], August 21 (ANI): Gmail wants to make sure every email you send is perfect when it comes to grammar and spelling. The service has announced new capabilities that will fix the errors for you.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:26 IST

Chtrbox launches Boombox to easily search for influencers

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], August 21 (ANI): Chtrbox, Indian influencer marketing company, today announced the launch of Boombox, a new discovery tool to shortlist celebrities and influencers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:26 IST

10 atoms thick heat shield to guard electronic devices

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Researchers revealed that in case of excessive heating of electronic devices, a few layers of atomically thin materials stacked up will not only provide insulation but also make gadgets more compact.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:02 IST

Google Docs gets live edits feature for visually impaired users

California [USA], August 21 (ANI): Google Docs is making it easier for the visually impaired to keep track of real-time updates made by collaborators in a given document with a new feature.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 22:27 IST

Twitter crashes gobally, including India; back online

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Microblogging site Twitter crashed on Wednesday according to users in several parts of the world, including India. It was back online after over an hour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:58 IST

TikTok allows in-app purchases with new Hashtag Challenge Plus

Beijing [China], August 20 (ANI): Social video app TikTok has launched a new feature that allows users to shop within the app as part of a sponsored challenge.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:57 IST

FogCam, internet's oldest running web camera is shutting down on...

San Francisco [USA], August 20 (ANI): Ten days from today, FogCam, the internet's oldest running web camera, will air its final transmission from top of the San Francisco State University.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:49 IST

Apple TV Plus to launch in November at USD 10 per month: Report

California [USA], August 20 (ANI): Apple is reportedly planning to release its long-awaited Apple TV+ movie and TV subscription service by November.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:43 IST

Facebook to hire human editors for upcoming News Tab

California [USA], August 20 (ANI): Facebook is reportedly planning to hire a team of human editors to work on its news initiative called News Tab, a move in contrast to its long-dependence on algorithms for news stories.

Read More
iocl