Researchers develop robot for autistic children to learn.

Los Angeles [USA], Feb 28 (ANI): Researchers at the University of South California (USC) have developed a socially assistive robot called Kiwi to help autistic children learn.

They built the personalised learning robot and also studied whether the robot could estimate a child's unique learning patterns during interventions, read the official release.

As part of the studies, these socially assistive robots were placed in the home of 17 autistic children for one month. At the end of the month's intervention, 100 per cent of the participants demonstrated improved mathematics skills, while 92 per cent also improved in social skills.

The purpose of the study is to build robots that are smarter for improved human-robot interaction and enhance children's learning experience. (ANI)

