Researchers find DSLRs vulnerable to ransomware

California [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): If you thought only devices connected to the internet were prone to hack attacks, new research has revealed that some DSLRs and mirrorless cameras are vulnerable to ransomware attacks.

Check Point Software revealed that the Picture Transfer Protocol (PTP) is vulnerable to malware attacks, Engadget reports. The researchers were able to uncover flaws in the Canon EOS 80D. However, more brands which use the same PTP protocol could also be vulnerable.

The vulnerability allows anyone in range of your camera's WiFi to easily install malware that would encrypt photos and potentially ask for ransom for a key to unlock them. (ANI)

