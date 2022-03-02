Ricky Gervais' 'Absolutely Mental' podcast returning for a third season

Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): Ricky Gervais' 'Absolutely Mental' podcast is coming back with a third season.

As per Variety, 'The Office' creator and writer Gervais launched 'Absolutely Mental' with neuroscientist and philosopher Sam Harris.

In the podcast series, the duo chats about everything from what they would ask all-powerful aliens if they ever had the chance to whether knees or elbows are more vital as well as more philosophical topics such as morality and nature vs. nurture.

Episodes from season 1 included titles such as 'How can stories make us cry?' and 'How will civilization end?' while season 2 tackled topics including 'What is anxiety?' and 'Why can't we cure pain?'

Gervais and Harris promise to "go deeper, and even more mental in Season 3".



"Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning actor, director, and writer Ricky Gervais and his favourite smart friend, neuroscientist and philosopher Sam Harris, are back again--this time for Season 3," reads the log-line.

"Just two guys sorting out the problems of mankind," Gervais told Variety.

He added, "Candid, in-depth discussions, about thoughts, feelings and the pursuit of happiness. Chimps, robots and aliens often crop up too."

Gervais previously hosted a podcast titled 'Ricky Gervais is Deadly Sirius' via SiriusXM which aired from 2017-19. He also hosted 'The Ricky Gervais Show' on Xfm in the UK alongside Steve Merchant and Karl Pilkington, which launched as a radio show in 2001 and was later developed into a podcast.

Gervais recently appeared in the third season of the Netflix series 'After Life', which he created, wrote and starred in. (ANI)

