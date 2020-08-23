Rocksteady Studios release trailer of action game 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League'

Washington DC [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Rocksteady Studios on Saturday (local time) released the trailer for a new action game titled Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

As per a report in the Verge, the game will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X in 2022.

Suicide Squad will be Rocksteady's first full-fledged release since 2015.

The studio had teased the game earlier this month and finally, it was released at DC Fandome event.

"The most dangerous villains in the DC Universe have been forced to team up and take on a new mission: Kill the Justice League. Create Chaos in Metropolis. You are the Suicide Squad," reads the description below the teaser.

Rocksteady is a household name for its games involving Batman and the series had debuted in 2009, and the developer had made two sequels and a VR spinoff. (ANI)

