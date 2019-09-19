Roku introduces new streaming player lineup

California [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Roku introduced a new streaming player lineup today, including an upgraded Roku Express and Roku Ultra.

The Roku Express, priced at USD 29.99, offers HD streaming in a 10 per cent sleeker form factor compared to its predecessor. The Roku Ultra, priced at USD 99.99, offers 4K and HDR quality, fast channel launch and a remote with personal shortcut buttons for faster navigation, the official blog notes.

The new Roku streaming devices are available for pre-order on the official site starting today. (ANI)

