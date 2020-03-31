Roku OS 9.3 update rolls out with improved voice search

London [United Kingdom], Mar 31 (ANI): Roku announced the latest update OS 9.3 with improved performance and voice search for its devices in the UK.



Roku OS 9.3 reduces device boot times, faster launch times for select channels. The more important update is the Roku Voice which now supports more natural phrases, movie search using a selection of popular movie quotes, and additional media playback controls using voice, the official blog notes.



Users can now also control Roku players and Roku TV models with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices. Additionally, the Roku mobile app has also been redesigned for easier navigation and control.



Roku OS 9.3 will begin rolling out to select Roku players in April and to all supported streaming players in the coming weeks. Roku TV models are expected to receive the update over the coming months.


