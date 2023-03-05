Rumour mill suggests Apple might launch a yellow iPhone 14

Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): Apple released green-coloured iPhone 13 models in March, and rumours suggest that the company will release yellow-colored iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus this spring.

GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, has reported that the rumour comes from Weibo user Setsuna Digital.

Though Setsuna's track record could not be confirmed and their Weibo post talking about the yellow iPhone 14's launch in Spring 2023 is from January, the folks at 9To5Mac were able to independently confirm the expectation of a yellow iPhone 14.



Also, MacRumors learned from multiple sources that Apple's team is planning a product briefing next week, which could be for the yellow iPhone 14 since the green iPhone 13 models were announced on March 8, 2022.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini were introduced in a simple green shade, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were unveiled in an Alpine Green colour. It is unknown whether Apple will use the same strategy this time or, as the source suggests, merely release the vanilla and Plus models in yellow.

Yet, even if these reports about the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are accurate, it won't be the first time Apple will launch a yellow-coloured iPhone. A yellow iPhone 11 was released by the Cupertino-based tech company in 2019, along with the iPhone XR and iPhone 5C, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

