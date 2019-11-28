Russian farmers test VR glasses on cows to boost milk output

Moscow [Russia], Nov 27 (ANI): Humans are yet to fully explore the potential of virtual reality but milk producers in Russia are already experimenting its application on cows.

According to a blog on the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Moscow region, a prototype of VR glasses was tested on a farm in the region to improve cow's milk output. For this experiment, human VR glasses were adapted for cows' heads and vision.

A unique summer field simulation program was also created which helped bring down the anxiety level of the cows and improve the overall emotional mood of the herd. It remains to be tested if VR glasses helped increase their milk production. (ANI)

